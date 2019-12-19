Departmental stores selling beer, wine to be shut, orders Delhi govt

-
The Delhi government has ordered closure of department stores selling wine and beer from Friday, official sources said.
Sources told PTI on Thursday that the decision would impact around 125 departmental stores in Delhi.
The decision was taken following several violations by such outlets, they said.
