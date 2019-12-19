JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

FTII fee hike: 2 more join hunger strike; students seek I&B intervention
Business Standard

Departmental stores selling beer, wine to be shut, orders Delhi govt

The decision was taken following several violations by such outlets, they said

Press trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sept. 25, 2019. (Photo:PTI)
The decision would impact around 125 departmental stores in Delhi.

The Delhi government has ordered closure of department stores selling wine and beer from Friday, official sources said.

Sources told PTI on Thursday that the decision would impact around 125 departmental stores in Delhi.

The decision was taken following several violations by such outlets, they said.
First Published: Thu, December 19 2019. 20:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU