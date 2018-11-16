Despite minor glitches during trial phase, Train18 on right track: Railways

The railways Friday sought to downplay reports that the newly launched first locomotive-less train in the country - 'Train 18' - had developed glitches, saying they were minor and such issues were a routine occurrence during the trial phase of any train.

A senior in the railways said such glitches were routine during trial-runs and that the Rs 1 billion train, developed by the Integral Factory here, had no major issues.

"Some fuses went off while conducting the low-speed run in the city. They were fixed immediately. There was nothing to worry about," the said, reacting to reports in a section of media that the train was hit by glitches.

The swanky 16- train, built in 18 months, is regarded as a successor to the prestigious 30-year-old Shatabdi Express.

After finishing the trials in the city, Train 18 left for on November 11 and reached the capital two days later.

"After the test-run, the Train 18 was hauled by a to take it to as it should not run on its own until the certifies it," the said.

The fully air-conditioned train, driven by a self-propulsion module, can run at a speed of up to 160 kmph and comes with technical features for enhanced quick acceleration.