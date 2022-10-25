Devastated to lose my husband: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

-
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said she was devastated to lose her husband and will miss him profoundly.
John Shaw, who had served the Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceutical company as the Vice-Chairman and Non-Executive Director for over 22 years, passed away at a private hospital here on Monday.
"I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly," Mazumdar-Shah said.
John Shaw, a Scotsman and Indophile, headed a leading textiles MNC Madura Coats as Chairman and Managing Director before joining Biocon in 1999.
"He has contributed majorly to the transformation of Biocon from a small enzymes company to a globally recognised biopharmaceutical company and has played an important role in ensuring the highest levels of corporate governance in the company, as well as, in the financial and strategic development of the group," the company said.
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 13:34 IST
