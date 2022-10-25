JUST IN
At least 700 shops gutted as fire ravages Arunachal's oldest market
Devastated to lose my husband: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on pollution
5 arrested in Coimbatore car blast, NIA likely to takeover probe
Despite ban on firecrackers, 201 fire calls in Delhi reported on Diwali
Top Headlines: Rishi Sunak to be UK's next PM, Samvat 2079 stocks & more
Several fire incidents, 5 in Thane, in Maharashtra due to firecrackers
111,000 earthen lamps lit in Ujjain's Mahakaleswar Temple on Diwali
Latest LIVE: Parts of Punjab, Haryana face poor air quality post-Diwali
Apple CEO Cook extends Diwali wishes; gives shoutout to Mumbai photographer
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Railways to set up 'Restaurant on Wheels' at 4 more stations in Maharashtra
Humanoid robots lead Diwali celebrations at Jaipur housing society
Business Standard

Devastated to lose my husband: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said she was devastated to lose her husband and will miss him profoundly.

Topics
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | Biocon

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, John Shaw
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw with husband John Shaw (Photo: Twitter)

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said she was devastated to lose her husband and will miss him profoundly.

John Shaw, who had served the Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceutical company as the Vice-Chairman and Non-Executive Director for over 22 years, passed away at a private hospital here on Monday.

"I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly," Mazumdar-Shah said.

John Shaw, a Scotsman and Indophile, headed a leading textiles MNC Madura Coats as Chairman and Managing Director before joining Biocon in 1999.

"He has contributed majorly to the transformation of Biocon from a small enzymes company to a globally recognised biopharmaceutical company and has played an important role in ensuring the highest levels of corporate governance in the company, as well as, in the financial and strategic development of the group," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 13:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.