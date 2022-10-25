JUST IN
Sitrang crosses Bangladesh coast; weather in south Bengal likely to improve
Several fire incidents, 5 in Thane, in Maharashtra due to firecrackers

Several incidents of fire was reported from Maharashtra on Monday.

Maharashtra | Diwali firecrackers | Thane

In the Vasai area of the Palghar district, a fire broke out in a footwear godown. Following this, fire tenders on the spot.

According to the Vasai fire department, no casualties were reported.

As many as five incidents of fire were reported at different locations in Thane, due to the bursting of firecrackers, said Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a house in a building in Goregaon East in Mumbai. A team of the fire brigade was deployed on the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty has been reported.

Earlier on Sunday, a fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As per preliminary information, a level-1 fire broke out at 11 pm at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:14 IST

