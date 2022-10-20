JUST IN
Developing nations' vaccine manufacturers bat for pandemic treaty
Fresh formal job creation falls below 1-million mark in August: EPFO
HCL's Shiv Nadar most generous: Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022
'Spend money on sweets': SC refuses to lift ban on firecrackers in Delhi
Home ministry will decide if India will travel to Pakistan: Anurag Thakur
Has India's battle against poverty done well in the last 5 yrs?
PMAY (Urban) awards: MP second in 'best performing state' category
PM, UN chief Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case
Low pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal, to intensify into cyclone: IMD
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Fresh formal job creation falls below 1-million mark in August: EPFO
Business Standard

Developing nations' vaccine manufacturers bat for pandemic treaty

It's time to focus on routine immunisation: Mandaviya

Topics
Vaccine | Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | Covid-19 XE Variant

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

vaccine
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the WHO welcomes efforts to develop vaccines that would reduce Covid19 transmission and would also be easier to administer.

Vaccine manufacturers in developing countries are batting for the Global Pandemic Treaty in favour of free flow of goods, services, and knowledge between countries during a pandemic. Speaking at the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers’ Network (DCVMN), senior world leaders in the health care space and India’s health minister said it was time to look beyond the Covid-19 vaccines.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vaccine

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 20:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.