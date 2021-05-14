DFS Secy urges states to vaccinate bank and insurance staff, provide safety

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
India vaccinates over 190,000 on first day of rollout; Co-Win causes delays
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Twitter showed warning signs before first case
Gland Pharma rises after bagging deal to supply Russia's Covid-19 vaccine
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Cases of seasonal flu dip amid Covid
-
Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda has written to the chief secretaries of states asking them to vaccinate bank and insurance staff, business correspondents, and other financial services providers on priority, and provide them safety following reports of manhandling of bank employees by state law enforcement authorities.
Bankers have been playing a critical role in providing banking services during such difficult times, and many have contracted the virus with some even losing their lives, Panda wrote in a letter dated today.
Last month, the finance ministry had requested the home ministry to facilitate vaccinations for the entire 1.35 million staff in the banking sector irrespective of age, and also employees of National Payments Corporation of India, following requests from bankers. Late last month, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) had asked state governments to vaccinate bankers ‘on priority’ when the third phase of vaccination begins from May 1.
Reemphasising the point for vaccinating bank staff on priority, Panda also wrote that about manhandling of bank employees by state law enforcement authorities that is demoralising them to continue their work and disrupting banking services.
“While bank employees are already braving risks to their health and need to be assured about their safety, these incidents result in the exact opposite and end up demoralising them and their families, which leads to disruption in services,” he wrote. This becomes an impediment to account holders’ access to deposits at hours of need, direct benefit transfer payments, and credit to businesses, he wrote. Such incidents are taking place even when the Ministry of Home Affairs order categorises banking as an essential service.
As bank staff have to commute to keep branches and offices open, the local staff must cooperate with them, and provide them adequate safety and security, the letter said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU