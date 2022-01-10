DGCA investigating pushback tractor fire incident at Mumbai airport

-
ALSO READ
Technocrat or bureaucrat: Who should head India's aviation regulator DGCA?
What could work and what needn't for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's airline venture
DGCA to make drug test a must for pilots, air traffic controllers
DGCA to hold 'on demand' licence exams for pilots and engineers
How India's 5G rollout could compromise the safety of aircraft in flight
-
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating a fire in a tractor that was being readied to push back an Air India Airbus A320 aircraft at Mumbai airport on Monday morning. No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the Air India plane, which eventually took off for Jamnagar after a slight delay.
Pushback is the process of moving an aircraft from its parking position using ground support equipment like tugs or tractors.
“The pushback tractor was connected to the aircraft with a tow bar. On observing smoke the tractor was detached and taken behind,” said an official aware of the incident.
Personnel of AI Airport Services Limited which carries out ground handling services for Air India tried to douse flames with extinguishers. Showing presence of mind, one of the employees drove a baggage tractor to push the burning tractor further away from the aircraft. The airport’s firefighting service later joined to control the fire.
The DGCA’s air safety department is probing the incident and further action will be taken on the basis of the outcome, an official said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU