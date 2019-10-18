DGCA's clerical error forced Pakistan to chase SpiceJet aircraft

A clerical error by an official of India's aviation regulator who assigned a military code while registering a aircraft confused air traffic controllers of Lahore which identified it as an Indian Air Force aircraft while it was on its way to Kabul from Delhi. The confusion forced Pakistani Air Force to send two F-16 fighter jets to escort it for 30 minutes till it exited Pakistan’s air space. The aircraft had 120 passengers on board and the incident raises serious question on India’s aviation safety procedures.

This unprecedented situation arose in morning of August 30, barely a month after Pakistan had reopened its airspace following heightened tension between the two countries after the Balakot air strike. It led to the intervention of Prime Minister's Office resulting in the suspension of the DGCA official and civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola thanking his Pakistani counterpart Sharukh Nusrat for handling the situation calmly.

The incident has also forced Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to fasten its work on digitising aircraft records. The digitisation process of DGCA is lagging behind its time and only recently it has selected TCS for the process.

Sources aware of the development said that the genesis of the error started when approached DGCA in early August for registration of the aircraft which was earlier with Jet Airways. According to norms of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), while registering an aircraft, aviation regulators across the world assigns a unique 24 digit code called Mode-S code which is a digitised identification number of the aircraft in the sky. The alpha-numeric code is relayed by a transponder which can be identified by advance radar surveillance system in order to improve air navigation system and stop airspace incursions.

DGCA creates a pool of such codes and allots a certain number of code for each airline. When the airlines approach DGCA for registering a new aircraft, the regulator checks its air worthiness and assigns a code.

Sources said that in this manual process, the DGCA official wrongly assigned the aircraft a code of Antonov AN-32- an aircraft used by the Indian Air Force.

“In those days work was hectic. SpiceJet was adding at least two to three aircraft daily in its fleet. The error crept in and no one took notice,” said a government official. Following closure of Jet Airways SpiceJet added 22 aircraft of Jet in two months.

"Incorrect or missing Mode-S code ue to whether caused by individual equipment malfunctions or human input error may prevent aircraft from being presented on air traffic controller surveillance displays and, and result in potentially hazardous situations arising,” a direction by European Union Aviation Safety Agency says.

The aircraft operated with the military code for almost 20 days and also operated to international destinations like Colombo and Bangkok. But no one took note unless it went to Pakistani air space.

A senior official of India’s air navigation authorities defended the oversight saying that normally air traffic controllers’ work on primary and secondary radar system which gives details of height, speed, altitude among others.

“Only when there is a heightened surveillance, secondary surveillance radar system is used which tracks the Mode-S code. Pakistani airspace must be using it for Indian aircraft due to the current situation,” the official said.

Sources said that Lahore air traffic control got confused as according to the flight plan and identification by the pilot, it was a civilian Boeing 737 aircraft while it was transmitting code of a military aircraft.

“But they acted very maturely and asked the pilot to hold the aircraft and informed air force. PAF then sent the fighter jets in order to verify the aircraft, the pilot who has 12 years of experience didn’t panic complied to direction from the ATC ” the person said adding that Pakistan could have shot down the aircraft if it wanted.

In 1988, a US warship shot down an Iranian aircraft after it mistook it as a military aircraft killing all 290 passengers on board.

Following the incident, DGCA has automated the process of issuing codes to aircraft so that there is no such duplication. "We have cross checked all codes assigned to ensure there is no such cases of duplication. A lesson has been learnt," a senior DGCA official said.