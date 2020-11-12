Dhanteras sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm: Know what is on offer

It is Dhanteras today, an occasion that marks the beginning of Diwali festival in India. Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day to buy precious metal. While there is no specific sale happening around the occasion, e-commerce platforms operating in the country like Amazon and are running Diwali sales where one can avail offers and discounts on wide range of products, besides bank offers such as no interest equated monthly instalment and instant discounts. Let’s take a look at offers available on e-commerce platform:

Dhanteras sale

Amazon is currently running its annual festive season sale named the ‘Great Indian Festival sale’. Valid until November 13, the sale include wide range of products, including discounts on precious metals like Gold and Silver. Besides, there are bank offers to sweeten the deal; Amazon is offering 10 per cent instant discount on transaction made through State Bank of India credit cards subjected to minimum order value of Rs 5,000. The e-commerce platform also has lifetime exchange and buyback policy on precious metals.

Besides precious metals, the sale is valid on electronics items, home and kitchen appliances, smartphones, garments and grocery too. Also available are the products from local manufacturers and small businesses with up to 70 per cent discount.

Dhanteras sale

Home-grown e-commerce platform is also running its annual festive season sale named the ‘Big Diwali Sale’. Valid until November 13, the sale is live on wide product categories, including smartphones, electronics, garments, kitchen appliances, toys, furniture, and home essentials. As for the bank offers, has partnered with Axis Bank, Citi Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount on credit and debit card and EMI transactions, subjected to minimum order value of Rs 5,000. The e-commerce platform is also running flash sales on the platform where it is offering additional discounts on select products.

Dhanteras sale

While there is no special Diwali or Dhanteras sale currently running on Snapdeal, the home-grown digital marketplace is offering discount on wide range of products, including up to 50 per cent off on kitchenware from Tupperware and 10 per cent off on pets food items from Drools. There is also a pre-festival make up sale currently live in which is offering up to 20 per cent off on cosmetics from Dermacol.

Dhanteras sale

is one of the platforms that is selling digital gold besides physical gold. Moreover, the platform has a live buy option that lets user purchase gold at live prices, which can be monitored in real time at the platform’s dedicated digital gold section. Besides, the platform is offering gold worth Rs 5,000 on purchase of 24K 99.99 per cent pure gold (Promo code: GOLDDHAMAKA).