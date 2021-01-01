Dharavi records two fresh coronavirus infections; tally at 3,813

With the addition of two new



COVID-19 cases on the first day of the year, the count of infections in Mumbai's Dharavi area reached 3,813, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As many as 3,482 patients from the slum-dominated area have already recovered from the infection, the official said.

There are only 19 active COVID-19 cases left in the locality, he added.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as Asia's largest slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

The first COVID-19 case was reported from Dharavi on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first infection was detected in the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)