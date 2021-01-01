Dharavi records two fresh coronavirus infections; tally at 3,813

-
With the addition of two new
COVID-19 cases on the first day of the year, the count of infections in Mumbai's Dharavi area reached 3,813, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
As many as 3,482 patients from the slum-dominated area have already recovered from the infection, the official said.
There are only 19 active COVID-19 cases left in the locality, he added.
Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as Asia's largest slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh.
The first COVID-19 case was reported from Dharavi on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first infection was detected in the city.
