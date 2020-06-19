No Indian personnel captured in Galwan face-off: Chinese foreign ministry

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday clarified that no India soldier had been seized during the face-off that took place in Galwan valley area of eastern on Monday night.

"China has not seized any Indian personnel," said Lijian at a press briefing while responding to a question about the China-India border situation.

On Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also clarified that no personnel had been missing in action following the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley.



"This has been clarified by the Army today afternoon that there are no Indian troops missing in action," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during a weekly briefing.

The New York Times had reported that a few Indian soldiers were missing in action after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley.



The has also clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Twenty personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the clash.

The violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.