Didn't sign Jalan panel report because it's not final: SC Garg

Former finance secretay on Friday said he hadn't signed a report written by a committee reviewing the economic capital framework because it's yet to be finalised.

Garg, in a bureaucratic reshuffle, was moved as the Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary and appointed the new power secretary--a move that surprised analysts because of his key role in framing key government policies like the Union Budget.

Garg said he had discussed with the Prime Minister's Office his decision to take voluntary retirement on July 18--days before he was made power secretary, news agency PTI reported.

"I have on my hand distribution reforms--issues in transmission and getting power generation," said Garg about his new work, according to PTI.

Garg's refusal to sign a report written by the committee led by former (RBI) governor Bimal Jalan created a "peculiar situation" for the rest of its members, reported Business Standard on Friday.

The panel now sought the RBI's views on the way forward as Garg leaves the ministry.