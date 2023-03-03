'Digital nomad', 'pinkwashing' and 'rage-farming' debut on Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com has a new list of more than 1,500 words for your consideration.



On Tuesday, the site released fresh entries, along with updates and revisions to existing words. You may know some of them well already. Others may prompt controversy, because of their social and political significance.

But John Kelly, senior director of editorial at Dictionary.com, told Mashable that the new terms and updates "are simply reflecting how culture is changing."



Trauma dumping, rage farming, and queerbaiting, which are typically used to describe harmful or toxic behavior, all made their debut.



Petfluencer, cyberflash, and cakeismalso made an appearance for the first time. And while woke has long appeared as a formal entry, Dictionary.com updated the word’ s entry to include the way it's used negatively to disparage “liberal progressiveorthodoxy.”



Kelly said that some additions are words that define “modern problems,”and indicate just how swiftly language evolves online.

The term trauma dumping has only recently become a familiar way to describe “unsolicited, one-sided sharing of traumatic or intensely negative experiences or emotions in an inappropriate setting or with people who are unprepared for the interaction.”



In late 2021, Mashable described the trend as "a symptom of a much more complex problem" related to social media use, changing expectations of what's appropriate to share publicly, and limited access to mental health treatment.



Rage farming was coined by the spyware, malware, and disinformation researcher John Scott-Railton, and is used to define “the tactic of intentionally provoking political opponents, typically by posting inflammatory content on social media, in order to elicit angry responses and thus high engagement or widespread exposure for the original poster.”



“This language is changing no matter what,” Kelly said. “We can't stop that natural, organic evolution of words.”



Other words which made a debut include Pinkwashing, promoting the civil liberties of the LGBTQ+ community, but superficially.



Digital nomad meaning person who works remotely while traveling for leisure, especially when having no fixed, permanent address.



Cli-fi (climate fiction), another debutant, meansgenre of fiction in which climate change and other environmental concerns are major themes.



Queerbaitingis an act to lure in queer or LGBT fans by using homoerotic images or themes without explicit inclusion of such characters or relationships. Anti-fat is someone who harbours hostility ora biased attitude towards overweight people.