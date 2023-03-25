Not bothered by disqualification from parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

held his first press conference after being disqualified from the . Talking about the disqualification, he said that he was speaking for democracy in India and would continue to do so.

He said, "The disqualification is a part of the plan to conceal the relationship between PM Modi and Gautam Adani". He added, "I want to find out the illegal gains Adani has made with Prime Minister's support."

He reiterated that he was not afraid of asking tough questions. He further said, "Disqualification won't silence me and my fight for democracy will continue."

Answering questions from the press, the Congress leader said that Gautam Adani has indulged in corruption with PM Modi's help and I will ask questions that expose the relation between Gautam Adani and PM Modi.

He added, "PM Modi is trying to save Gautam Adani and people of India want to know as to why is he doing that?"

Rahul said, "The disqualification is a desperate move. In fact, he added, this is a weapon in the hands of the opposition. The Cogress leader said that PM Modi is afraid of my speeches in the and this has resulted in my disqualification."

As he concluded the press conference, he added, "PM Modi may jail me for life but it won't stop me from speaking for the common man of India."