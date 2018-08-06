DMK chief Karunanidhi's health declines, hospital says next 24 hrs crucial

president M Karunanidhi, admitted to a city hospital ten days ago, has suffered a decline in his medical condition and maintaining his vital organ functions "continues to be a challenge", the hospital said on Monday.

The 94-year old former Tamil Nadu chief minister was under continious monitoring and treated with active medical support, a press release by said.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of president and former Chief Minister M Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments," it said.





The patriarch is on "continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the release.

was admitted to the hospital on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure which later stabilised but doctors had later said due to "decline" in his general health his stay would be extended.