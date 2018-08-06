JUST IN
Business Standard

DMK chief Karunanidhi's health declines, hospital says next 24 hrs crucial

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure which later stabilised

Press Trust of India 

Karunanidhi, Rahul Gandhi, M K Stalin
(File photo) Rahul Gandhi visits M Karunanidhi at hospital

DMK president M Karunanidhi, admitted to a city hospital ten days ago, has suffered a decline in his medical condition and maintaining his vital organ functions "continues to be a challenge", the hospital said on Monday.

The 94-year old former Tamil Nadu chief minister was under continious monitoring and treated with active medical support, a press release by Kauvery Hospital said.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments," it said.

The DMK patriarch is on "continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the release.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure which later stabilised but doctors had later said due to "decline" in his general health his stay would be extended.
First Published: Mon, August 06 2018. 19:04 IST

