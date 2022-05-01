DMK govt stands for uplift of workforce, says CM MK Stalin on May Day

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that his DMK government is for the uplift of the workforce as he extended greetings on the International Labour Day.
Addressing a public function on the occasion, he said that his government was not only extending greetings to the labour force but also working for their upliftment.
The Chief Minister said that the DMK government has provided free electricity to 1 lakh farmers in the state and that this was for the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu.
He also said that it was the DMK government that converted hand-pulled rickshaws into cycle rickshaws and said that his government would never tolerate any exploitation of the labour class.
Stalin also said that the workforce is the major contributor to the economy of the country and the world and that the governments must provide them with excellent working conditions and financial security.
He said that the Tamil Nadu government under him was committed to the welfare of the labour community and would take all steps to provide the workforce necessary support.
