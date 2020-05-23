Do not send any train to Bengal till May 26: State Chief Secy to Railways

Special trains carrying migrant workers must not travel to West Bengal till May 26, the state has told the Railways after being devasted by Amphan over the weekend.

The state government said that since the district administrations were involved the relief and rehabilitation after the cyclone, it won't be able to receive the special trains.

"As you are aware, West Bengal has been severely impacted by Super Amphan on May 20/May 21 causing extensive damage to the infrastructure. As district administration is incuvolved with relief and rehabilitation works, it will not be possible to receive special trains for the next few days. It's requested that no train should be sent to the state till May 26," said Rajiv Sinha, Chief Secretary of West Bengal, stated in a letter to Chairman of Indian Railway Board.





ALSO READ: Amphan: Telecom network in West Bengal could be back to normal by weekend

"As also discussed with you, we are revising the proposal dated May 20 and will be sent to you soon," the letter read.

At least 72 people have died in West Bengal due to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.