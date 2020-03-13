Delhi violence: Doctors inspire many to promote compassion in health care

When violence was raging in Northeast Delhi last month, a small group of doctors risked their lives to operate on gunshot wounds and multiple fractures, treat severe burns and perform first aid.

By doing so, the team from Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF), has inspired medics across the country to join its mission to promote compassion in health care and advocate for the medical rights of the Indian people. A movement led by medical students, resident doctors and research scientists, PMSF has a simple agenda. “As doctors, our primary concern is supposed to be towards ...