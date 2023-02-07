JUST IN
Under 'monument mitra', UP govt to promote heritage sites during GIS23, G20
Business Standard

Domestic airlines have put 143 passengers in no fly list since 2017

According to aviation ministry, most of the passengers got into the list for not wearing masks while flying or for not obeying cabin crew instructions

Topics
Airline | no fly list | Aviation ministry

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Boeing 777, Airlines, aviation, flights

Domestic airlines banned 143 passengers from flying for disruptive and unruly behaviour in the past five years, the civil aviation ministry told Rajya Sabha on Monday.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:56 IST

