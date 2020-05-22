From Rs 2,000 to Rs 18,600: Here's how much air tickets will cost you

To ensure affordable air ticket fares for passengers and at the same time maintain financial viability for airlines in the times of the pandemic, the government has capped air fares for three months. This is the first time since fares were deregulated in 1994 that a government has decided to interfere with pricing of air tickets. While announcing the resumption of air transport from March 25, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there would be fare caps and floor prices based on flight duration.

How are the flight fares going to be fixed?

The flight routes have been divided into seven bands based on the flight duration. The first band, which would have its specific lower and upper limits of air fare, will consist of flights that are of less than 40 minutes. Second, third, fourth and fifth bands of upper limits would be of flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes and 120-150 minutes, respectively.

Methodology of ticket fares: 40 per cent of the seats in any flight would have to be sold at the mid-point of the lower and upper air fare limits prescribed for any route by the authorities.

In the case of a Delhi-Mumbai flight, the minimum fare will be Rs 3,500 and the maximum fare will be Rs 10,000. Thus, for a Delhi-Mumbai flight having a total of 180 seats, the ticket fares will range between Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000.

Moreover, at least 72 seats (or 40 per cent of all seats) will have to be sold at a price less than Rs 6700.

Air ticket fare: Here's how much air tickets will cost you

1. with less than 40-minute duration will have lower and upper limits of Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000

2. For flights with durations between 40 muinutes and 60 minutes, the limits would be Rs 2,500 on the lower end and Rs 7,500 on the upper

3. Flights with duration between 60 and 90 minutes will have lower and upper fare limits at Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000, respectively

4. Flights with duration between 90 and 120 minutes, lower and upper fare limits would be Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000, respectively

5. Flights with duration between 120 and 150 minutes, like those on the Delhi-Bengaluru route, lower and upper fare limits would be Rs 4,500 and Rs 13,000

6. Flights with duration between 150 and 180 minutes, like those on the Delhi-Guwahati route, lower and upper fare limits would Rs 5,500 and Rs 15,700, respectively

7. Flights with durations between 180 and 210 minutes, like those on the Delhi-Chennai route, the lower fare limit would Rs 6,500 and upper Rs 18,600.

Duration Lower price limit Upper price limit Example of route 0-40 minutes Rs 2,000 Rs 6,000 Dehradun-Delhi 40-60 minutes Rs 2,500 Rs 7,500 Delhi-Jaipur 60-90 minutes Rs 3,000 Rs 9,000 Mumbai-Ahmedabad 90-120 minutes Rs 3,500 Rs 10,000 Delhi-Patna 120-150 minutes Rs 4,500 Rs 13,000 Delhi-Bengaluru 150-180 minutes Rs 5,500 Rs 15,700 Delhi-Guwahati 180-210 Rs 6,500 Rs 18,600 Delhi-Chennai