Coronavirus LIVE: Virus came from China, won't take it lightly, says Trump
Coronavirus latest news: According to a former director-general of ICMR, coronavirus vaccine would be ready by Jan 2021. Stay tuned with Business Standard for updates on Covid-19 cases
Medics take samples from pregnant women for Covid-19 swab tests, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patiala. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus in India updates: India has recorded over 6,000 cases in a single day, taking its total coronavirus count to 118,226. As many as 3,548 people have died from the disease, according to Worldometer data. An emergency coronavirus vaccine would be available latest by January or February next year, said former director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) N K Ganguly.
Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled tickets of all passengers of special trains whose originating and terminating stations fell within Maharashtra after the state government prohibited inter-district travel. In an order issued on Thursday, the railways said all the tickets of the special trains scheduled to run from June 1 in Maharashtra will be automatically cancelled and full refund will be provided to passengers.
This means that people cannot board or deboard a train within the state. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India, with over 40,000 coronavirus positive cases.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 5,189,488 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 334,092, according to Worldometer.
