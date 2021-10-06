Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 15, now costs Rs 899.50 in Delhi

-
The price of a domestic (14.2 kg) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or cooking gas cylinder has been hiked by Rs 15 apiece on Wednesday. After the price revision, a domestic cylinder now costs Rs 899.50 in the national capital. A similar price revision was implemented across the country.
Public-sector oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are moderating the price of cooking gas in a bid to maintain affordability effectively, harking back to the days when they were bearing the subsidy burden of petroleum products.
According to executives in the know, IndianOil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum are holding back liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price hikes by around Rs 100 for a domestic cylinder.
The price of a commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder was hiked earlier this month by Rs 43, taking its cost to Rs 1,736 apiece.
LPG, petrol and diesel prices have been moving upwards due to global cues such as sustained tightening of crude oil supplies by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.
