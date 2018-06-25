JUST IN
Don't cut any trees for redevelopment until July 2, says Delhi High Court

According to official sources, while 3,000 trees have already been cut since last year in the south Delhi area. NBCC will chop off an additional 16,500 trees in Sarojini Nagar and Nauroji Nagar areas

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

ew Delhi: Activists from various environmental organisations display placards and hold a tree during a protest against cutting of trees in Nauroji Nagar area, in New Delhi on Sunday evening, June 24, 2018. PTI Photo 

No more trees are to be cut in south Delhi until July 2, the high court said on Monday, even as citizens launched a protest against the felling of trees for the redevelopment of seven colonies in the national capital. The court asked the central government-run construction company, NBCC, if Delhi, which is infamous for its pollution, can "afford" the felling of trees for the development of roads and buildings.

The Delhi High Court will hear the matter on 4 July. Also, the National Green Tribunal will hear the matter on July 2.

According to official sources, while 3,000 trees have already been cut since last year in the south Delhi area. NBCC will chop off an additional 16,500 trees in Sarojini Nagar and Nauroji Nagar areas to construct flats for central government employees.

Opposing this project, locals and activists have decided to initiate a 'Chipko movement' in Delhi and hug the trees in a bid to save them from the axe.

"Yes, trees are planned to be cut off but NBCC has also planned to do ten times more plantation in the region," NBCC spokesperson Sameer Bhattacharya told news agencies.

These developments come at a time when the current average pollution level in Delhi already stands at 300 on the Air Quality Index, which falls in the category that risks the life and limb of people.
