Don't go to villages for country's interest: Delhi CM to migrant workers

Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday appealed to migrant workers not to leave for their native places during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the interest of the country.

Taking to Twitter, he asked the migrant workers to stay wherever they were as the risk of the spreading increases due to large gatherings.

Thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand have started walking back to their homes due to the lockdown.





ALSO READ: Fighting Covid-19: After the long walk, jobless migrants head home by bus

In his tweets in Hindi, Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to people to stay wherever they are.

"I assure you that the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for your food and accommodation.

"For now, do not go to your villages in the country's interest," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

So far, 49 cases have been reported in the capital.