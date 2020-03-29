JUST IN
Don't go to villages for country's interest: Delhi CM to migrant workers

Thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand have started walking back to their homes due to the lockdown

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In his tweets in Hindi, Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to people to stay wherever they are | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to migrant workers not to leave for their native places during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the interest of the country.

Taking to Twitter, he asked the migrant workers to stay wherever they were as the risk of the coronavirus spreading increases due to large gatherings.

Thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand have started walking back to their homes due to the lockdown.

In his tweets in Hindi, Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to people to stay wherever they are.

"I assure you that the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for your food and accommodation.

"For now, do not go to your villages in the country's interest," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

So far, 49 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital.
First Published: Sun, March 29 2020. 13:19 IST

