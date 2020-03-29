Don't go to villages for country's interest: Delhi CM to migrant workers

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal asks people to follow lockdown; warns strict action for violators
Kejriwal declares coronavirus epidemic in Delhi, shuts schools and colleges
Arvind Kejriwal puts Delhi under lock down; essential services exempted
Coronavirus: Delhi border to be sealed, no public transport, says Kejriwal
Coronavirus myths: Here are 12 most common misconceptions busted
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to migrant workers not to leave for their native places during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the interest of the country.
Taking to Twitter, he asked the migrant workers to stay wherever they were as the risk of the coronavirus spreading increases due to large gatherings.
Thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand have started walking back to their homes due to the lockdown.
ALSO READ: Fighting Covid-19: After the long walk, jobless migrants head home by bus
In his tweets in Hindi, Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to people to stay wherever they are.
"I assure you that the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for your food and accommodation.
"For now, do not go to your villages in the country's interest," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.
दिल्ली से अपने गाँव जा रहे लोगों से मेरी अपील। pic.twitter.com/VTOGZVZFkh— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 29, 2020
So far, 49 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU