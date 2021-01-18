Joining WhatsApp is 'voluntary', use another app if privacy is an issue: HC

-
ALSO READ
Traders' body moves SC against WhatsApp, Facebook over privacy policy
HC judge recuses from hearing plea against privacy policy of WhatsApp
Open to answering any queries from govt on privacy policy update: WhatsApp
CCI throws out antitrust complaint against WhatsApp regarding pay feature
Unsure of using WhatsApp? These 3 instant messaging apps are free, secure
-
The Delhi High Court on Monday said accepting the new privacy policy of social messaging app WhatsApp was a "voluntary" thing and one can choose not to use or join that platform if one did not agree with its terms and conditions.
"It is a private app. Don't join it. It is a voluntary thing, don't accept it. Use some other app," Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said to the petitioner, a lawyer, who has challenged WhatsApp's new privacy policy which was slated to come into effect in February but has been deferred till May.
The court also said that if the terms and conditions of most mobile apps are read, "you would be surprised as to what all you are consenting to".
"Even Google maps captures all your data and stores it," the court said.
The court further said it could not understand what data would be leaked according to the petitioner and since the issue requires consideration, it will be listed on January 25 due to paucity of time on Monday.
The central government also agreed with the court that the issue needs to be analysed.
WhatsApp and Facebook, represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that the plea was not maintainable and many of the issues raised in it were without any foundation.
They further told the court that private chat messages between family and friends would remain encrypted and cannot be stored by WhatsApp and this position would not change under the new policy.
The change in policy would only affect the business chats on WhatsApp, they said.
The petition, by a lawyer, has contended that the updated privacy policy violates users right to privacy under the Constitution.
The plea has claimed that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp allows full access into a user's online activity without there being any supervision by the government.
Under the new policy, users can either accept it or exit the app, but they cannot opt not to share their data with other Facebook-owned or third party apps.
The lawyer appearing for the petitioner claimed that the option not to agree with the new policy was given to users in European nations, but not in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU