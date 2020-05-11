Don't resume air, train services to Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM tells Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must not to resume air flights and train to Chennai till May 31 to contain the outbreak, said Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday.

He urged Modi for a credit and refinancing package for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the state. He also asked for refinancing support of Rs.2,500 crore to Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation through Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and commercial banks for MSMEs.

He also asked the centre to increase the annual credit plan target for lending to MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to Rs 1,25,000 crore for 2020-21.

Pointing out that the Rs.312 crore released to the state under Health Mission (NHM) has been fully utilised Palaniswami said the Utilisation Certificate has been submitted for release of second instalment.

Pallaniswami also asked for release of Rs.2,000 crore as special grant for purchase of medical equipment and sought additional borrowing power of 33 per cent above the permitted level for fiscal year 2019-20 for FY21.

“The pending GST compensation amount may be released now. 50 per cent of the 2020-21 Finance Commission grants to the Urban and Rural Local bodies may be released now. Moreover, no cuts should be made in devolution to States from the Central Budget estimates 2020-21,” said the Chief Minister.

The state has asked for an ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) procurement of medical, protective materials and for movement of migrant workers and Rs 1,321 crore towards custom milled rice subsidy to facilitate paddy procurement.

According to Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu has sent nearly 13,284 people to their home states in 12 trains. Till Monday, Chennai had received four flights and one ship under Vande Bharat and Samudra Setu Missions. Around 900 passengers have been quarantined in various institutions.