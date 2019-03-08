Donald Trump, sitting duck for gaffes and embarrassing spelling errors

What: Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States of America, is famous for his flaming orange hair and infamous for his glaring goof-ups. But the world almost looks forward to the latter.

His latest: referring to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple” at the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting at the White House earlier this week. He said, “...you’ve really put a big investment in our country. We really appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.” For anyone who follows the news, this faux pas is probably one of Trump’s most harmless. ...