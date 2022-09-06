Draft on data anonymisation missing from website week after release

-
ALSO READ
E-governance: Draft rules on data anonymisation, mobile security released
What is data anonymisation?
TMSEp203: SUV market, Cannes Ad fest 2022, fund-raising, data anonymisation
Why does India not have a data protection bill yet?
New data protection Bill must consider all criticism: Justice Srikrishna
-
Two draft documents listing guidelines on data anonymisation and mobile security were on Tuesday missing from a government website, a week after being put up for public consultation.
Anonymisation is a technique that removes or modifies personally identifiable information, resulting in data that cannot be associated with any one individual. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has not said why the document, 'Guidelines for Anonymisation of Data (AoD) and Mobile Security Guidelines (MSG), was removed from the official portal for e-governance standards after being put up there on August 30. Details shared with the documents had said public comments about them will be accepted till September 21.
The document included guidelines for all stakeholders involved in processing personal data and its subtypes through e-governance projects. It aimed to lay down recommended practices for processing data gathered by e-governance portals such as Cowin vaccination, Aarogya Setu, National Health Mission, etc. A second document on Mobile Security Guidelines included measures to help protect privacy, sensitive data, and the security of transactions.
Civil society organisations and advocacy groups said the documents' removal showed the lack of clarity and accountability in the consultation process.
“This is the third such instance that a public consultation process has been interrupted without any notice or acknowledgment this year,” said Prateek Waghre, director--policy at Internet Freedom Foundation.
The draft India Data Accessibility & Use Policy, 2022 was updated without any notification, and similarly the draft amendment to the IT Rules, 2021 was taken down during public consultations. “The broader concern is that this has become a kind of a trend. It is affecting how the people would view the public consultation process,” he said.
Advocacy groups said they were also surprised that the documents were released on a new website, instead of the official website of MeitY.
“It was hard enough to determine that this document was open for public feedback in the first place. No press release accompanied these documents. The draft was not made available on the MeitY’s website. It was difficult to find the draft that was said to be open for public review,” Waghre said.
A spokesperson of a global trade organisation, who does not wish to be named, said: “We predicted this to happen after seeing the way in which the documents were introduced. It is concerning that this has become the pattern in public consultation processes now.”
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 18:50 IST