DRDO develops device to keep PPE wearers comfortable, without sweating

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a device -- SUMERU-PACS -- that helps wearers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to feel comfortable without sweating.

The officials found out, on the basis of the feedback received from doctors and medical staff, that the PPE wearers feel uncomfortable after wearing PPE for more than 30 to 45 minutes and start sweating which makes the situation worse.





After receiving the feedback, developed a personal air circulation system which can be used inside the PPE as a small backpack of approximately 500 grams weight which works well at an ambient temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and keeps wearer comfortable and cool without sweating.

The system is suitable for indoors especially for doctors and other medical staff wearing PPE cover all six hours in the hospitals. The device draws the outside air with the help of a filter and the moist air goes out from the front face opening thereby, cooling neck and head area.