JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Workers going from one state to another are not 'migrants': Nitish Kumar
Business Standard

DRDO develops device to keep PPE wearers comfortable, without sweating

DRDO developed a personal air circulation system which can be used inside the PPE as a small backpack of approximately 500 grams weight

Topics
DRDO | Coronavirus | health care

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Medics in protective suits are seen in a containment zone during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, in Aligarh, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
The system is suitable for indoors especially for doctors and other medical staff wearing PPE cover all six hours in the hospitals

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a device -- SUMERU-PACS -- that helps wearers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to feel comfortable without sweating.

The DRDO officials found out, on the basis of the feedback received from doctors and medical staff, that the PPE wearers feel uncomfortable after wearing PPE for more than 30 to 45 minutes and start sweating which makes the situation worse.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates: China to allow limited US passenger flights

After receiving the feedback, DRDO developed a personal air circulation system which can be used inside the PPE as a small backpack of approximately 500 grams weight which works well at an ambient temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and keeps wearer comfortable and cool without sweating.

The system is suitable for indoors especially for doctors and other medical staff wearing PPE cover all six hours in the hospitals. The device draws the outside air with the help of a filter and the moist air goes out from the front face opening thereby, cooling neck and head area.
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 08:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU