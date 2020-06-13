DRDO develops 'GermiKlean' to sanitise uniforms of police, security forces

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: DRDO develops devices to sanitise phones, currency notes
DRDO recruitment 2020: Job notification for 1817 posts; check drdo.gov.in
Wipro unveils sanitisation walkways, robots to fight the coronavirus
We must work today to develop technologies of tomorrow: DRDO chief
Armed forces must remain safe from Covid-19 to support country: Gen Rawat
-
In view of the coronavirus pandemic and risks faced by frontline personnel, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a sanitising chamber named 'GermiKlean' to sanitise uniforms of security forces.
The sanitising chamber has been set up at Parliament Street Police Station.
DRDO's move came after Delhi Police gave their requirement for sanitising their uniforms, canes, cane shields, helmets, etc.
"We can keep our uniforms and other items to be sanitised inside the chamber and it has proved to be really beneficial for us. I am really thankful to DRDO for taking this initiative on our request. DRDO has also designed a sanitisation tunnel for us and they have also designed a mat for us for foot sanitisation," said Eish Singhal, DCP, Parliament Street Police Station.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 309,603; global tally at 7.7 million
DRDO designed and developed a dry heat treatment chamber named "GermiKlean". This chamber is designed to sanitise 25 pairs of uniforms within 15 minutes, said DRDO officials.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU