DRDO develops 'GermiKlean' to sanitise uniforms of police, security forces

In view of the pandemic and risks faced by frontline personnel, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a sanitising chamber named 'GermiKlean' to sanitise uniforms of security forces.

The sanitising chamber has been set up at Parliament Street Police Station.

DRDO's move came after Delhi Police gave their requirement for sanitising their uniforms, canes, cane shields, helmets, etc.

"We can keep our uniforms and other items to be sanitised inside the chamber and it has proved to be really beneficial for us. I am really thankful to for taking this initiative on our request. has also designed a sanitisation tunnel for us and they have also designed a mat for us for foot sanitisation," said Eish Singhal, DCP, Parliament Street Police Station.



designed and developed a dry heat treatment chamber named "GermiKlean". This chamber is designed to sanitise 25 pairs of uniforms within 15 minutes, said DRDO officials.