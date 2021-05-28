DRDO’s 2DG anti-Covid drug priced at Rs 990 per sachet: Dr Reddy's

The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s 2DG drug for the treatment of Covid-19 has been priced at Rs 990 per sachet by Dr Reddy’s Lab.



The drug will be provided to government hospitals at a discounted price, ANI quoted government officials as saying.



Earlier, defence minister Rajnath Singh had informed 10,000 sachets of the 2DG drug would be available in the market from Thursday (May 27, 2021).



The first batch of the drug will be available only in AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, hospitals, and other places in need. It will be available in other hospitals in June.



Chairperson G Satheesh Reddy had said that 2DG should work against various strains of the COVID-19 virus.



At the release ceremony of 2DG earlier this month, health minister Harsh Vardhan had said, “With the support of and in the leadership of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, this (anti-COVID drug 2DG) may be our first indigenous research-based outcome to fight against COVID-19. It will reduce recovery time and oxygen dependency."



"I hope this drug will serve the world and not just India in the fight against COVID-19 in the coming days.”



The drug comes in powder form in a sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes the drug unique.



In the ongoing second COVID-19 wave, many patients are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalisation. The drug is expected to save lives because of the mechanism of operation of the drug in infected cells. This also reduces the hospital stay of COVID-19 patients.



In the last 24 hours, India recorded 186,000 new Covid cases, the lowest single-day tally in 44 days. The country recorded 3,660 deaths in the last 24 hours.