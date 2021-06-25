DRDO successfully test-fires Pinaka, 122 mm Caliber rockets: Govt statement

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired enhanced range versions of indigenously developed 122 mm Caliber rocket and extended range version of Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

"Four enhanced range version of 122 mm rockets were test fired with full instrumentation and they met the complete mission objectives. These rockets have been developed for Army applications and can destroy targets up to 40 km," the ministry of defence said in an official statement.

Twenty-five enhanced Pinaka Rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different ranges. All the mission objectives were met during the launches. The enhanced range version of Pinaka rocket system can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kms.

All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments, including Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking System deployed by ITR and Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE).

The rocket systems have been developed jointly by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) with manufacturing support from M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur.

In the case of 122 mm Caliber Rocket, the system would replace the existing 122 mm Grad rockets.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated and the industry on the successful launch of enhanced Pinaka and 122 mm Caliber Rockets.