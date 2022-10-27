JUST IN
Business Standard

Drones to monitor illegal prawn ponds in Odisha wetlands in 4 districts

Orissa High Court accepted a proposal submitted by Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal for the deployment of drones to monitor illegal prawn culture ponds or gherries encroaching wetlands

Odisha  | Orissa High Court

Press Trust of India  |  Cuttack (Odisha) 

Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday accepted a proposal submitted by Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal for the deployment of drones to monitor illegal prawn culture ponds or gherries encroaching wetlands in at least four coastal districts of the state.

"A division bench headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar has accepted my proposal and has directed the state government to provide necessary infrastructure and funds to deploy drones for monitoring the illegal gherries, which are coming up even within 24 hours of their demolition by the authorities," Agarwal said.

The districts in which the drones will be deployed are Balasore, Kendrapara, Puri and Ganjam and the state government has been asked to submit an affidavit in this regard by the next date of hearing on December 5, Agarwal said.

The Amicus Curiae had made the proposal for the deployment of drones after it was revealed from different affidavits made by the district administrations that physical deployment of police force is unable to check the re-emergence of dismantled gherries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 07:13 IST

