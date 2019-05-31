Drought dries up cattle economy in Gujarat, lack of water hits crops

A mound of dry castor husk meant for cattle fodder sits at the entrance of Balwantsinh Solanki’s farm in Gangudara village of Banaskantha district in north Gujarat. What is unusual about the fodder is that typically cattle need to be fed with fresh green fodder for better yield.

But a depleted groundwater and lack of irrigation have forced Solanki to manage with dry castor husk for his 10 cows and four buffaloes. Impact of this lack of water is evident in the decline of daily milk production for Solanki, from 120 litres a year ago to less than 50 litres now. What adds to his ...