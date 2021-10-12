Drug authority's expert panel green signals Covaxin for kids aged 2-18 yrs

Covaxin has become the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in as young as two years as the expert panel advising India’s drug regulator recommended granting emergency-use authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s Covid shot. The firm has been asked to submit data on any adverse event following vaccination every 15 days for the next two months.

The company has been asked to update the package inserts, fact-sheet and summary of product characteristics (SmPC) for the vaccine pack. said that it awaits further regulatory approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) before they can launch the product for The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has submitted its recommendation to the drug regulator and a formal approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is a matter of time.

“ has submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to CDSCO. The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) and have provided their positive recommendations,” the company said on Tuesday. The firm had submitted data from their paediatric trials to the regulator last week.

“This represents one of the first approvals worldwide for COVID-19 vaccines for the 2-18 age groups,” the company said, adding that it now awaits a formal nod from the DCGI. Company sources confirmed that the vaccine for is the same drug substance as Covaxin.

The SEC has asked to continue the study according to the whole virion, inactivated corona virus vaccine approved clinical trial protocol. Moreover, the firm should provide updated prescription information, package insert, SmPC, fact-sheet. Bharat Biotech has also been asked to submit safety data, including data on adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) and Adverse event of special interest (AESI) every 15-days for the first two months, and thereafter on a monthly basis. The firm should submit a risk management plan according to the New Drugs & Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

What remains to be seen is whether Bharat Biotech can meet the demand that a paediatric vaccine availability would create.

A Mumbai-based analyst said, “It is estimated that 350-400 million people in India are below the age of 18-years. Considering two doses Covid vaccine regimen, this would translate into 700-800 million doses potential demand easily.” Bharat Biotech has struggled to keep pace with demand for its Covid19 shots. The company has indicated it would make 55 million doses in October and is aiming to touch 80 million doses a month by December.

As of now, the other vaccines approved for children so far are for use in three years and above.

Serum Institute of India is conducting trials on children seven years and above for US major Novavax’s Covid19 vaccine (Covovax) here. The next leg of Covovax trials will include children aged two years and above. The permission from the regulator is coming in phases. Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine has been approved for adolescents 12 years and above. The three dose product is yet to be made available in the market. This would make Covaxin the first paediatric product available in India.

Clinicians felt that vaccine hesitancy would not be a problem for the paediatric vaccine.

“The vaccine efficacy has been found to be similar to what was observed in adults. More importantly the vaccines are extremely safe. With WHO's approval expected in a week which will also be a welcome progress, we could see the beginning of the last leg of the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr Trupti Gilada, Infectious Disease Specialist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai. She added that vaccine hesitancy observed during the initial phases is something that shouldn't be observed for children because India has had a very successful children immunization tradition.

Globally, Sinovac had said its vaccine is safe for use in children three years and above in March. In September, Chile approved it for children aged six years and older. The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines have been used for adolescents.

Around June 2021, some cases of myocarditis (inflammation of heart walls) have been reported in the US after receipt of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, primarily among young males after they got the second shot. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) reviewed available data and concluded that the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination to individual persons and the population outweigh the risks for myocarditis and recommended continued use of the vaccine in persons aged 12 years and above.

Covovax trial data from India is expected to be ready around January-February which is when the vaccine would be ready to seek approval, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla has noted recently. Covovax is said to have close to 90 per cent efficacy, but is yet to be approved for use anywhere.