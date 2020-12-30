Drug regulator to meet again on Jan 1 to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, Serum or Bharat Biotech - whose Covid vaccine will be India's 1st?
When will India finally have access to coronavirus vaccine?
Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix's potential Covid-19 vaccine
We are researching two candidates for Covid vaccines: Serum Institute CEO
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine effective, further scrutiny needed among elderly
-
New Delhi: India's drug regulator will meet again on Friday to consider approving AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use after Britain became the first country to do so, the government said following a meeting on Wednesday.
India wants to start inoculating its citizens next month. It is also considering emergency-use authorisation applications for vaccines made by Pfizer Inc with Germany's BioNTech, and by India's Bharat Biotech.
India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the country's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) was analysing trial and other data presented by the AstraZeneca vaccine's local partner and Bharat Biotech.
"The analysis of the additional data and information is going on," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Pfizer had requested more time to present data.
ALSO READ: 3 US firms working with Indian cos for mass production of vaccines: Com Min
Sources earlier told Reuters the CDSCO was likely to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine this week after its local manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), submitted additional trial findings.
SII, the world's biggest vaccine producer, has already stockpiled about 50 million doses, enough for 25 million people.
It welcomed the UK approval.
"This is great and encouraging news," Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in a statement. "We will wait for the final approval from Indian regulators."
India, which has the world's second highest number of Covid-19 infections after the United States, plans to inoculate 300 million people in the next six to eight months. The affordable Oxford vaccine is its biggest hope.
Though the Indian government has not yet signed a purchase agreement with SII, the company says it will focus on its home market first, and then exports, mainly to South Asian countries and Africa.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU