JUST IN
Maharashtra Assembly bypolls: 41.1% voter turnout in Chinchwad till 5pm
Health min urges stakeholders to build trust in quality of Indian drugs
PM SHRI scheme to benefit students studying in 1,753 UP schools: CM Yogi
Rs 5.44 crore earned as norms for serving food in open spaces relaxed
Census to find out the exact number of vultures flying across South India
CBI questioning of Sisodia: AAP leaders detained for protesting near office
'Centre putting pressure on Chhattisgarh Cong leaders via probe agencies'
Delhi Dy CM fighting 'battle of truth', country with him: Bhagwant Mann
President Murmu to grace Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Bikaner on Monday
MP's Bhopal gets state's first women and child-friendly police station
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi to release 13th instalment of Rs 16,800cr under PM-KISAN on Monday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Drugs worth Rs 33 crore among items seized ahead of polling in Meghalaya

Drugs worth Rs 33.24 crore, and Rs 8.63 crore in cash have been seized in Meghalaya where polling for the assembly elections will be held on Monday, the Election Commission said

Topics
drugs | National database on narcotics crimes | Narcotics Control Bureau

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Drugs worth Rs 33.24 crore, and Rs 8.63 crore in cash have been seized in Meghalaya where polling for the assembly elections will be held on Monday, the Election Commission said.

Precious metals worth Rs 91 lakh, liquor of Rs 2.54 crore and different other items meant for distribution among voters worth Rs 27.37 crore were also seized by the law enforcement agencies, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.

"The total cumulative value of the seizure made since the model code of conduct came into effect on January 18 is Rs 72.70 crore," he said.

The polling will be held for 59 seats of the 60-member assembly on Monday, and the votes will be counted on March 2. Polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on drugs

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 18:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU