DU Admissions: CSAS second allotment list to be released tomorrow

(DU) will be releasing its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) second allotment list on Wednesday, October 26.

Marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes, the first CSAS list was announced on October 19, wherein over 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them.

The university will also be opening a two-day window from tomorrow allowing those who gained admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference, a senior official said.

The upgrade option will not be available for those who have been allocated their first preference of course and college, the official said.

A candidate who gets upgraded will have to accept the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures.

"If a candidate does not do any activity on the upgraded seat/s, it will, by default, be considered cancelled and the candidate will be out of CSAS-2022," the official said.

The candidates who wish to continue with their allocated seats and desire to continue with it should submit a 'freeze' request through their dashboard.

"On selecting 'freeze', the candidate will not be allowed to opt for 'upgrade.' If a candidate neither opts for upgrade nor 'freeze', the admission taken by him/her will be retained and he/she will not be considered for upgrade," the official said.

The last date for payment of fees for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate programmes following the first round of seat allocation was October 25.

The university will display vacant seats following the conclusion of the first round of the Central Seat Allocation System on Wednesday. Thereafter, the candidates can opt to upgrade their allotted seats.

At Delhi University, to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.