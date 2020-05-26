JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

With presence of Chinese troops, India increases troops' strength in Ladakh
Business Standard

Dust, thunderstorms likely in several parts of north India on May 29: IMD

Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh have been experiencing blistering heat for days with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius in some places.

Topics
Thunderstorms | Dust storms | Heatwave in India

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Thunderstorm
The IMD had on Sunday issued a red colour-coded alert for north India for May 25-26 when the prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to peak.

Dust and thunder storms are likely in several parts of north India on May 29-30, bringing the much-needed relief from the intense heatwave, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD had on Sunday issued a red colour-coded alert for north India for May 25-26 when the prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to peak.

Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh have been experiencing blistering heat for days with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius in some places.

The highest day temperature in Rajasthan on Monday was recorded in Churu at 47.5 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad was the hottest place in Uttar Pradesh at 46.3 degrees Celsius.
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 01:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU