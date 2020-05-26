Dust, thunderstorms likely in several parts of north India on May 29: IMD

-
Dust and thunder storms are likely in several parts of north India on May 29-30, bringing the much-needed relief from the intense heatwave, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD had on Sunday issued a red colour-coded alert for north India for May 25-26 when the prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to peak.
Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh have been experiencing blistering heat for days with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius in some places.
The highest day temperature in Rajasthan on Monday was recorded in Churu at 47.5 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad was the hottest place in Uttar Pradesh at 46.3 degrees Celsius.
