DY Chandrachud to succeed UU Lalit as the next chief justice of India

Chief justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit has recommended DY Chandrachud as his successor. Chandrachud will be the 50th CJI and hold the top judicial post for two years till November 10, 2024.

According to rules, the retiring CJI names the senior-most judge as successor after recommending their name to the Union Law and Justice Ministry. Lalit will retire on November 8.

The ministry asks the CJI to name their successor nearly 30 days before their retirement. The outgoing CJI chooses the next CJI based on seniority.

Now that Chandrachud's name has been designated, the Collegium headed by Lalit will freeze and Chandrachud will appoint a new one after his swearing-in.

Chandrachud was the additional solicitor general of India in 1998 and was sworn-in as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013. He has also been a judge at the .

He was elevated to the in 2016.

Currently serving as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA), Chandrachud comes from a family associated with the law. His father YV Chandrachud was the longest-serving CJI between February 22, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

Chandrachud will take the oath on November 9.