Explained: What is e-EPIC, who is eligible and how can you download it?

The voter ID card, issued by the (ECI), is one of the most important identity proof documents in the country. It is mandatory for casting your vote during at different levels. It can be used as a valid proof of age and address to avail various government services and schemes. The government also launched an electronic version of the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) called the e-EPIC. Here are its features, benefits, eligibility criteria, and the steps to download it.

What is e-EPIC?

e-EPIC is an electronic version of the voter ID card. It is issued in the portable document format (PDF) format with a size of about 250 KB. It can be downloaded online on your devices from the government's National Voters Services Portal (NVSP).

What are the benefits of e-EPIC?

The e-EPIC can be easily and securely stored on your mobile or other devices

It is non-editable and hence cannot be forged

It can be used both as a valid identity proof and address proof

Who is eligible for it?

In the first phase, new electors who were registered during the Special Summary Revision 2021 and had a unique mobile number in the e-roll were eligible for the e-EPIC. In the second phase, all eligible voters who have a valid EPIC number were made eligible for the e-EPIC.

What are the steps to download it?

You can download your e-EPIC by following these steps:

Register or log in on the NVSP portal (https://nvsp.in).

You will be required to enter your EPIC number and Form Reference Number.

Verify the OTP sent on your registered mobile number.

Click on Download e-EPIC.

If your mobile number is not registered in the e-roll, click on e-KYC to complete the KYC.

For that, you will need a mobile phone or a laptop/desktop with a camera.

To complete the eKYC, pass the facial verification step.

Update your mobile number to complete the eKYC.

In case eKYC fails, you will have to visit the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) office with a photo ID proof and update your mobile number.

Finally, download your e-EPIC.

Can you download e-EPIC if you have lost your EPIC?

You can download your e-EPIC even if you have lost your EPIC. Search your name in the Electoral Roll from https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://electoralsearch.in/, note your EPIC number, and then download the e-EPIC.

In fact, you can also download your e-EPIC using your Form Reference Number.

Why are voter ID cards issued?

Voter ID cards are unique identity cards. Voters are required to carry them when they participate in an election so that no one can vote for someone else.

How to apply for a voter ID Card?

All Indian citizens aged 18 years or above who have a permanent residential address are eligible to apply for a voter ID Card. To apply for a voter ID Card online, follow these steps.

Visit the official website of the ECI.

Click on the National Voters Services Portal.

Then click on "Apply online for registration of new voter."

Enter your details and upload the required documents.

Click on the "Submit" button.

You will then receive an email with a link to a personal voter's ID page which you can use to track your Voter ID application.



You will need the following documents to apply for a voter ID Card.

One passport-sized photograph

One identity proof such as passport, driving license, or your PAN card.

One address proof such as ration card, passport, Aadhaar card, or a utility bill.

You should receive your voter ID within a month after your application.

How to make changes/corrections in your voter ID Card?

Visit the official NVSP portal.

Go to the "Correction of entries in electoral roll" option.

Click on Form 8 to make the corrections.

Enter the required details such as state and assembly/parliamentary constituency, name, part number of electoral roll, serial number, gender, age, family details, and complete address, before submitting.

Select the details that you want to change or correct.

Enter the city, date of request, and contact information.

Verify all the information and click on the Submit button.

You will be required to upload supporting documents to make the changes.

What is an electoral roll?

An electoral roll, also known as an electoral register or voters poll, is a list carrying the names of persons who are entitled to vote for a particular election in a specified jurisdiction. In India, it is the duty of the and the state election commissions to prepare and update the electoral roll, depending on the level of .

A brief about the Election Commission of India

The Election Commission is an all-India constitutional body under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. Formed on January 25, 1950, it is responsible for conducting and regulating in the country. Rajiv Kumar, a retired IAS officer, currently serves as the Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC).