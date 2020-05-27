E-pass not needed for passengers moving to or from airport: Mumbai Police

-
ALSO READ
E-pass has use cases beyond Covid-19: eGovernments Foundation CEO
Coronavirus: Nine quarantined in Maharashtra, no confirmed case so far
Coronavirus: UP Police file 6,000 FIRs over lockdown breach, book 19,000
E-tailers helping states continue with services during coronavirus pandemic
Mumbai, Pune, Indore: 11 places where the situation is 'especially serious'
-
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday clarified that flight travellers moving to or from the Mumbai airport can do so without an e-pass.
"All flight travellers moving to/from the Mumbai Airport can do so without an e-pass. Please carry a valid boarding pass for the journey and other details handy," Mumbai Police tweeted.
All flight travellers moving to/from the Mumbai Airport can do so without an e-pass. Please carry a valid boarding pass for the journey and other details handy.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 27, 2020
All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain Covid-19.
ALSO READ: Over 500 flights take off, but states create plane confusion at airports
The domestic flights were allowed to operate by the Central government, with reasonable restrictions, from May 25.
The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown which is scheduled to continue till May 31.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU