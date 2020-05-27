E-pass not needed for passengers moving to or from airport: Mumbai Police

The on Wednesday clarified that flight travellers moving to or from the can do so without an e-pass.

"All flight travellers moving to/from the can do so without an e-pass. Please carry a valid boarding pass for the journey and other details handy," tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain Covid-19.





The domestic flights were allowed to operate by the Central government, with reasonable restrictions, from May 25.

The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown which is scheduled to continue till May 31.