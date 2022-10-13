JUST IN
Eight out of 11 major dams in Maharashtra reached maximum storage capacity
PM GatiShakti has potential to save Rs 10 trn annually, says Goyal
Centre assures to resolve UK visa issue soon, says Goa CM Sawant
Carry out relief work on priority in flood-hit areas: Karnataka CM Bommai
Pakistan continues to be the source of terrorist activities: MoS Lekhi
India's inflation at 7.4%; What are inflation numbers in other countries?
Air quality likely to worsen in next few days due to stubble burning
Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging electoral bond scheme on Friday
India's deployment of cash transfer scheme is a 'logistical marvel': IMF
'One cannot stay in administration forever': Ganguly on future as BCCI prez
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Eight out of 11 major dams in Maharashtra reached maximum storage capacity
Business Standard

EAM talks to Gambian counterpart on kids' death linked to cough syrups

Dr S. Jaishankar spoke to his Gambian counterpart Dr. Mamadou Tangara and conveyed condolences on the deaths of young children allegedly linked to the contaminated cough syrups produced in India

Topics
S Jaishankar | Gambia | Cough syrup

IANS  |  New Delhi 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Parshottam Rupala during a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding present situation in Sri Lanka, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Gambian counterpart Dr. Mamadou Tangara and conveyed condolences on the deaths of young children allegedly linked to the contaminated cough syrups produced in India.

He assured Tangara that serious investigation is being undertaken by appropriate authorities in India to ascertain the facts over World Health Organisation alerts of India-made cough and cold syrups "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 children's death".

"In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr. Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch," the Minister said in a tweet.

The World Health Organisation had issued an alert on four India-made cough and cold syrups "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in Gambia".

Meanwhile, the centre has formed a four-member panel to analysis and examine the detailed report shared by the World Health Organisation on the issue.

The committee will examining and analysing adverse event reports, causal relationship and all related details shared by WHO, and will suitably advise and recommend to the DCGI about further course of action. The committee will be chaired by Dr Y.K Gupta, Vice Chairperson, Standing National Committee on Medicines.

--IANS

avr/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on S Jaishankar

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 19:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU