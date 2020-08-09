Early report blames short circuit for Vijayawada accident; CM orders probe

The reason of fire that broke out at a hotel here on Sunday appears to be a short circuit as per the preliminary report, said Krishna District Collector.

Seven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued in the incident, Vijayawada Police informed. The hotel is hired by a corporate hospital for treating Covid-19 patients.

"The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain," said Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz.

Meanwhile, B Srinivasulu, Police Commissioner said, "Around 5.09 am control room received a call regarding the following which police and fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot. By 5.45 am fire was doused off."

"Around 30 Covid patients and 10 hospital staff, a total of 40 persons are there inside. Injured people have been shifted to other hospitals. Some of them are critical. Right now the cause of the accident is not known. Only after analysis, we can come to know about that," he added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed shock and grief over the fire incident at a hotel in Vijayawada and instructed officials to conduct an enquiry into the accident.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident occurred. More details are awaited.