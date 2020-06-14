JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Monsoon makes strong start with 31% more rainfall in first 14 days
Business Standard

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude shakes parts of Gujarat, say officials

An official of the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said that the tremor was recorded at 8:13 pm

Topics
Earthquake | Gujarat

Press Trust of India 

Earthquake
The quake was felt in cities like Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude shook parts of Gujarat on Sunday night with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch district, officials said.

An official of the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said that the tremor was recorded at 8:13 pm.

The quake was felt in cities like Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan, where many people rushed out of their houses.

"Its epicentre was located 13 kilometres north-north east from Bhachau in Kutch district," he said.No report to damage to property or life is reported so far.
First Published: Sun, June 14 2020. 21:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU