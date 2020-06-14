Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude shakes parts of Gujarat, say officials

An of 5.3 magnitude shook parts of on Sunday night with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch district, officials said.

An official of the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said that the tremor was recorded at 8:13 pm.

The quake was felt in cities like Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan, where many people rushed out of their houses.

"Its epicentre was located 13 kilometres north-north east from Bhachau in Kutch district," he said.No report to damage to property or life is reported so far.