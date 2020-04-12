Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 shakes Delhi, tremors felt across NCR

An of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in shook the Capital Region on Sunday. The tremors prompted panic-stricken people to rush out of their residences.

According to the Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm. Its epicentre was in NCT at the depth of 8 km. However, there was no immediate report of any damage.

Following the quake, CM Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter and wished for safety of the citizen. "Tremors felt in Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you." he wrote