Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 shakes Delhi, tremors felt across NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the national Capital Region on Sunday. The tremors prompted panic-stricken people to rush out of their residences.
Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020
