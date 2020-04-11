JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 7,600; global tally at 1,697,848

Worldwide number for coronavirus cases is nearing the 1.7-million mark, and the death toll has already crossed 100,000. Stay tuned to Business Standard for LIVE updates

New Delhi 

A policeman rides past a huge coronavirus-themed trophy installed at Uppal to make people aware about the COVID-19 pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus in India update: The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country has reached 7,600, with more than 800 new cases being recorded on Friday. Fatalities in the country, according to data compiled by Worldometer, stand at 249. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a digital meet with chief ministers of all states today and is likely to discuss the issue of lockdown extension.
 
After Odisha, the Punjab government has also extended the state’s lockdown until April 30, with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying projections on how the disease will spread are “horrendous”. The Rajasthan government, too, has given indications that it might extend lockdown in the state. 
 
Coronavirus world update: So far, more than half a million people in the US have been infected by the novel coronavirus, and 18,725 have died. In the UK, 73,758 have tested positive and 8,958 have died. The worldwide death toll from coronavirus has surpassed 102,000. Of the 1,697,848 total cases globally, a little over 372,000 have recovered so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.
 
Catch the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.

