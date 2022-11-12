Earthquake tremors lasting 5 seconds felt in Delhi, neighbouring areas

and nearby cities felt strong earthquakes tremors around 8 pm on Saturday, reported NDTV. This caused many people to quickly leave their homes and places of business. The powerful earthquakes were reported from and Gurugram as well, and they lasted for almost 5 seconds.

The measuring 5.4 was epicentred in Nepal 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. The region shook again at 7.57 pm, three days after a 6.3-magnitude epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country.

An of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/jPWufGevKX — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

This is the second earthquake that the national capital area has experienced this week. After an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal on Tuesday evening, experienced severe tremors about 2am. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was around 10 kilometres deep. In Nepal, there were six fatalities and eight injuries.