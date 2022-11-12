Earthquake tremors lasting 5 seconds felt in Delhi, neighbouring areas

-
ALSO READ
Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 28; here's a recap
Live updates: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, neighbouring areas
Noida authorities bulldoze encroachment by politician who abused woman
GRAP: How does it combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR?
Air quality-driven construction ban may delay realty projects in Delhi-NCR
-
Delhi and nearby cities felt strong earthquakes tremors around 8 pm on Saturday, reported NDTV. This caused many people to quickly leave their homes and places of business. The powerful earthquakes were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well, and they lasted for almost 5 seconds.
This is the second earthquake that the national capital area has experienced this week. After an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal on Tuesday evening, Delhi experienced severe tremors about 2am. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was around 10 kilometres deep. In Nepal, there were six fatalities and eight injuries.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/jPWufGevKX— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 20:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU