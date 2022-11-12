JUST IN
Earthquake tremors lasting 5 seconds felt in Delhi, neighbouring areas
Earthquake tremors lasting 5 seconds felt in Delhi, neighbouring areas

The severe tremors lasted for nearly 5 seconds and were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well

Earthquake | Delhi | BS Web Reports

New Delhi 

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Delhi and nearby cities felt strong earthquakes tremors around 8 pm on Saturday, reported NDTV. This caused many people to quickly leave their homes and places of business. The powerful earthquakes were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well, and they lasted for almost 5 seconds.

The earthquake measuring 5.4 was epicentred in Nepal 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. The region shook again at 7.57 pm, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country.

This is the second earthquake that the national capital area has experienced this week. After an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal on Tuesday evening, Delhi experienced severe tremors about 2am. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was around 10 kilometres deep. In Nepal, there were six fatalities and eight injuries.

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 20:21 IST

