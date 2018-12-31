Easy to spread negativity, let's make positivity viral: PM Narendra Modi

Spreading negativity is fairly easy, but people must come together to make positivity viral, Prime Minister said on Sunday, adding that collective efforts of people have ensured that India achieved a lot in 2018.

Addressing the last episode of the year of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, he also said if the resolve was strong, hardships would not turn into obstacles.

“I sincerely hope that India's journey on the path of advancement and progress continues through 2019 too. Taking her to newer heights with her inner strengths... let's come together to make positivity viral. I do believe that by doing so, more and more people will get to know about our heroes who brought a change in society. Spreading negativity is fairly easy. But some really good work is being done around us...," said.

also said he hoped sanitation would be maintained, along with reverence at Kumbh Mela in January, saying it will send a positive message far and wide.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, the last this year, he said this time much emphasis is being laid on cleanliness during Kumbh. "If during the course of this event sanitation prevails along with reverence, then it will lead to a positive message reaching far and wide," the Prime Minister said.

"Kumbh Mela was also a huge medium of self-discovery, where every visitor experiences a unique feeling and learns to look at the worldly things from a spiritual perspective,” he said.

The Kumbh Mela will commence from January 15 in Prayagraj. The mela draws millions of pilgrims over the course of 55 auspicious days to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Republic Day celebrations, the PM said this time South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest as India also celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Our revered Bapu and South Africa shared an unbreakable bond. It was South Africa, where Mohan (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi) transformed into the 'Mahatma'. It was in South Africa, where Mahatma Gandhi had started his first Satyagraha and stood rock steady in protest of apartheid,” Modi said.