Eating one's way through Bologna, considered the gastronomic heart of Italy

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the name Bologna? It’s spaghetti bolognese, right? But, guess what, you won’t find this popular dish anywhere in its alleged home. That’s because Bologna doesn’t have anything called a “bolognese” sauce and nor is spaghetti typical to the region.

What it has are lots of other varieties of pasta, which are often eaten with a meat sauce called “ragu”. In fact, spaghetti bolognese has as much to do with Bologna as hotdog has to do with dogs. It’s not just food wisdom ...